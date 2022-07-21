Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 89,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

