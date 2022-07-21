Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

CARR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 30,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.