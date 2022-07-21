Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $437.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

