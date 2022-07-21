Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 448.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,620. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

