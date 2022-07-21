Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $15.98 on Thursday, hitting $530.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,666. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.02.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.20.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

