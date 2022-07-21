Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

