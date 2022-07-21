Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.
Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
