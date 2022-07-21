Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

