Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

