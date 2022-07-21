Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.
Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49.
Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
