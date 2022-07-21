Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) to Buy

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

