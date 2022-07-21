Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 30,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 775,559 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

