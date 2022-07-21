Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $348.90

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$348.90 and traded as low as C$259.80. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$274.00, with a volume of 800 shares.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$346.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$345.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$1.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion.
Canadian Tire Increases Dividend
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
