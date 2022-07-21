Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

