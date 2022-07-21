Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 817,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile



Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

