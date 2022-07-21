Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $978,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

