Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. FOX makes up 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in FOX by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 688,278 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in FOX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 358,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

