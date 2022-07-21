Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Perimeter Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.15. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

