Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Weatherford International comprises 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $317,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.