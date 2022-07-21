Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $6.06. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 217,543 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Cano Health Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

