Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.56. 22,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,636. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

