Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Stock Up 4.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 593,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

