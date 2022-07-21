Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,312. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.