Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 9,970,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

