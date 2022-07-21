Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 6,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,161. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

