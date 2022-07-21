Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

