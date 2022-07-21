Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.80. 44,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

