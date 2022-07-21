Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

