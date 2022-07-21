Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

