CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.