CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Price Performance
TLRY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 1,480,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,419,820. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.