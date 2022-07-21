CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 1,480,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,419,820. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

