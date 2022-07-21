CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

