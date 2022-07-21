Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 4,211 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 263,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.70. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

