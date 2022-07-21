Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial Cuts Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.