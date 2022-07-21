Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 635 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDRV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,134. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

