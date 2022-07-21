Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Camden National worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134. The company has a market capitalization of $655.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.