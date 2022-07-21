Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,903,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 331,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

