Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.75. 109,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,215. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

