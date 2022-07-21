Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

