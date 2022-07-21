Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 177.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.26. 962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.