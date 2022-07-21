Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.