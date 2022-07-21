Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

