Carson Advisory Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,293,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

