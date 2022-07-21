Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.23. 10,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average is $223.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.