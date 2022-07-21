Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 390.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.21. 120,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,845. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

