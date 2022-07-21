Cartesi Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $98.75 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00329571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,547,671 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

