Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0309 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $167.87 million and $6.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00392136 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014842 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032532 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,019,823,239 coins and its circulating supply is 5,438,745,288 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Buying and Selling Casper
