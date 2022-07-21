Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

