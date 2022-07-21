Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.04 and last traded at $109.89. Approximately 4,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,061,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

