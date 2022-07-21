Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.04 and last traded at $109.89. Approximately 4,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,061,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
Catalent Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
