CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

