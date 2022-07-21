CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 59,197 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $153.03. 131,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,710. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

